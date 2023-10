In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, the show includes: the Cello Sonata by Frederic Chopin, arranged for viola & piano by Penn State violist Timothy Deighton, who performs it with PSU pianist Timothy Shafer; and the Violin Concerto by Samuel Barber, played by violinist James Lyon and the Penn State Philharmonic, led by Gerardo Edelstein.