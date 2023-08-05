In Performance at Penn State: July 2023

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear the Penn State Glee Club, led by Christopher Kiver, in music by by German Renaissance composer Hans Leo Hassler; Penn State’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble playing a fantasia and fugue by Bach, arranged by Sir Edward Elgar; and the Penns Woods Music Festival Orchestra, conducted by Gerardo Edelstein, in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F, known as his “Pastoral” symphony. (This program originally aired in December of 2020.)