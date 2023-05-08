© 2023 WPSU
In Performance at Penn State

In Performance at Penn State: March 2023

Published March 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT
In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear Mozart’s Symphony No. 38 in D, known as the “Prague” symphony, played by the Penns Woods Music Festival Orchestra, conducted by Gerardo Edelstein; The Penn State Concert Choir, singing the Kyrie fromThe Mass for Double Choir in E-flat by Joseph Rheinberger; and the “A Romance of Orcia” by Yuko Obayashi, played by flutist Naomi Seidman and pianist Christopher Guzman.

