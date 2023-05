In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear a violin sonata by Cesar Frank, played by two PSU faculty members: Max Zorin, violin and Christopher Guzman, piano); and the Penn State Chamber Orchestra playing Beethoven’s overture to “The Creatures of Prometheus” and Stravinsky’s “Dumbarton Oaks” concerto.