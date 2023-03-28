In Performance at Penn State: February 2023

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear James Cameron Dennis, one of the winners of the 2022 Penn State Orchestra Concerto Competition, plaing the first movement of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Then enjoy music by two African American women: “I Dream a World” by Rosephanye Powell, sung by Essence of Joy; And, from the 2022 Penns Woods Music Festival, the Piano Quintet in A Minor by Florence Price.