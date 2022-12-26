In Performance at Penn State: October 2022

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear excerpts from the Orchestral Suite in B Minor by Bach, played by Sheila Hornberger, transverse flute with the Penn State Baroque ensemble directed by James Lyon; “Variations for Harp on a theme in ancient style” by Carlos Salzedo, played by Anne Sullivan in a Penns Woods Music Festival concert; and the Penn State Philharmonic, with guest conductor Teresa Cheung, playing The Enigma Variations by Sir Edward Elgar.