In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear two piano pieces, “January” and “Feburary” from “Das Jahr” by Fanny Mendelssohn; a suite called “Rustiques” by Joseph Canteloube for oboe, clarinet & piano; and Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 in C Minor played by the Penns Woods Music Festival Orchestra led by Gerardo Edelstein.