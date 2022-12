In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear the Overture on Hebrew Themes by Sergei Prokofiev from the 2022 Penns Woods Music Festival; Chopin’s Scherzo No. 3 in C-sharp Minor from a 2022 recital by Penn State Faculty Member Christopher Guzman; and the Penns Woods Music Festival Orchestra in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 in D.