Navigating Inflation

Between October 2022 and March 2023, a team of journalists from the News Lab at Penn State visited Tyrone in Blair County several times with the aim of listening to residents and workers talk about the impact of inflation on their businesses, households and day-to-day lives. Journalists Abigail Chachoute, Alicia Chiang, Makenzie Christman, Lilly Riddle and Valeria Quinones gathered stories from 13 individuals.

Tyrone, Pennsylvania—population 5,254—is located between Altoona and State College. It once had a Sears, an opera house and a thriving business district, but much of this waned with the highway’s diversion of traffic from Tyrone’s center. Tyrone is still home to a paper mill and candy factory, both of which have supported residents since the late 1800s.

In 2020, the average household income in Tyrone was $43,000, approximately 20% lower than the county average. With the price of goods increasing recently, less power for your money means every financial decision impacts the day-to-day for individuals, families, and businesses. The 13 stories you find here—in writing, audio, and photo—aim to better understand the impact of inflation on not only Tyrone but also many rural Pennsylvanians.