An American Tail: Presented by The Central PA Dance Workshop's Children's Ensemble
An American Tail: Presented by The Central PA Dance Workshop's Children's Ensemble
Description: Central Pennsylvania Dance Workshop (CPDW) presents a children's matinee adventure, a dance performance of the classic An American Tail. Our dance adaptation of this fun story will be sure to delight everyone.
See Rats, and Cats, and Mice galore!
Fievel the mouse and his family travel from Russia to escape marauding cats, only to discover cats are just as evil here in America Ever resourceful, he teams up with like-minded mice (and a vegetarian cat), banishes the cats to distant shores, and reunites with his family.
Children's Ensemble presents dance theatre for children performed by children and has been a part of the Theatre & Dance Festival since its inception.
The State Theatre.
$16.42 - Adult / $11.18 - Child
03:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Central Pennsylvania Dance Workshop
814-237-2666
office.cpdw@gmail.com
The State Theatre.
130 W College AveState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-272-0606 ext 301
boxoffice@thestatetheatre.org