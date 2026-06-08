An American Tail: Presented by The Central PA Dance Workshop's Children's Ensemble

Description: Central Pennsylvania Dance Workshop (CPDW) presents a children's matinee adventure, a dance performance of the classic An American Tail. Our dance adaptation of this fun story will be sure to delight everyone.

See Rats, and Cats, and Mice galore!

Fievel the mouse and his family travel from Russia to escape marauding cats, only to discover cats are just as evil here in America Ever resourceful, he teams up with like-minded mice (and a vegetarian cat), banishes the cats to distant shores, and reunites with his family.

Children's Ensemble presents dance theatre for children performed by children and has been a part of the Theatre & Dance Festival since its inception.