WPSU Blues Archive - May 31, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, May 31, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Etta James, Merle Travis, Professor Longhair, The Yardbirds, Lonnie Brooks, The White Stripes, Rev. Gary Davis, Loretta Lynn & Jack White, John Lee Hooker, Sunnyland Slim, Stevie Dupree & The Delta Flyers, Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five, Keb’ Mo’, The Black Keys, Black & Blue Cosmos, Doc Watson, Roy Bookbinder, B.B. King, Mississippi John Hurt, J.J. Cale, Canned Heat, Johnnie Johnson, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.

