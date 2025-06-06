© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - May 31, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 6, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
A colorized version of a publicity photo circa 1913 for Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five. Pictured (l. to r.) Louis Armstrong, Johnny St. Cyr, Johnny Dodds, Kid Ory, and Lil Hardin Armstrong.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, May 31, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Etta James, Merle Travis, Professor Longhair, The Yardbirds, Lonnie Brooks, The White Stripes, Rev. Gary Davis, Loretta Lynn & Jack White, John Lee Hooker, Sunnyland Slim, Stevie Dupree & The Delta Flyers, Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five, Keb’ Mo’, The Black Keys, Black & Blue Cosmos, Doc Watson, Roy Bookbinder, B.B. King, Mississippi John Hurt, J.J. Cale, Canned Heat, Johnnie Johnson, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
