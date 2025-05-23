© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - May 23, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published May 23, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Trombone Project

An archive of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on Friday, May 23, 2025, featuring the Pittsburgh Trombone Project, recorded live at the Palmer Museum of Art in July 2014 as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series.

The musicians in the group include:
Kevin McManus on trombone
Mark Snyder on trombone
Bob Insco on bass
Tom Glover on piano

This concert was supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and The Penn State Bookstore. It recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
