WPSU Jazz Archive - May 23, 2025

An archive of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on Friday, May 23, 2025, featuring the Pittsburgh Trombone Project, recorded live at the Palmer Museum of Art in July 2014 as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series.

The musicians in the group include:

Kevin McManus on trombone

Mark Snyder on trombone

Bob Insco on bass

Tom Glover on piano

This concert was supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and The Penn State Bookstore. It recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

