WPSU Blues Archive - March 22, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 22, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Sachyn Mital (Own work)
/
Creative Commons
Shuggie Otis at B.B. King's in New York City April 18 2013.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, March 22, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Aretha Franklin, Frank Zappa, The Black Keys, Tom Kilner, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Townes Van Zandt, Afroman, Dr. John, Shelia Wilcox, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Big Bill Broonzy, Catfish Keith, Brownie McGhee & Sonny Terry, Shuggie Otis, Smoky Robinson & The Miracles, Lowell Fulson, Lindsey Alexander, The Beatles, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
