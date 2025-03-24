WPSU Blues Archive - March 22, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, March 22, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Aretha Franklin, Frank Zappa, The Black Keys, Tom Kilner, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Townes Van Zandt, Afroman, Dr. John, Shelia Wilcox, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Big Bill Broonzy, Catfish Keith, Brownie McGhee & Sonny Terry, Shuggie Otis, Smoky Robinson & The Miracles, Lowell Fulson, Lindsey Alexander, The Beatles, and more.

