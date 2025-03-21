© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - March 21, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published March 21, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
FILE - Veteran singer Tony Bennett displays his two Grammy's backstage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 1, 1995. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Mark J. Terrill
/
AP
Tony Bennett displays his two Grammy's backstage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 1, 1995.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, March 21, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes tracks from Ella Fitzgerald, Glenn Miller Orchestra, Wallace Roney, Tony Bennett, Ray Brown with Benny Green & Gregory Hutchinson, Rachael & Vilray, Pete Zimmer, Pete Muller with Lisa Loeb, Nat King Cole Trio, Jay T. Vonada with Kirk Reese, Miles Davis, Lionel Hampton and The Golden Men of Jazz, Kitty Margolis, Junior Mance, Joshua Redman, John Pizzarelli, Louis Armstrong & All His Stars, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen