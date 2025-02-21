© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
WPSU Jazz Archive - February 21, 2025

WPSU | By Frank Mueller
Published February 21, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2014, file photo, musician Wynton Marsalis performs during a memorial service for actress Ruby Dee at The Riverside Church in New York. Marsalis was honored with The Marian Anderson Award in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Marsalis, who has won nine Grammys and is the first jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for music, was selected for his work on and off the stage. His humanitarian work includes The Children's Defense Fund and helping victims of Hurricane Katrina. He's also the director of Jazz at Lincoln Center. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)
Jason DeCrow
/
AP
In this Sept. 20, 2014, file photo, musician Wynton Marsalis performs during a memorial service for actress Ruby Dee at The Riverside Church in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, February 21, 2025, hosted by Frank Mueller.

The show includes tracks from Bob Mintzer Big Band, Yellowjackets, Chick Corea, Akoustic Band, Tony Bennett with the Count Basie Orchestra, Joshua Redman, Joe Williams, Oscar Peterson Trio & Clark Terry, Stan Getz & Kenny Barron, Wynton Marsalis Septet, The Branford Marsalis Quartet, Marlena Shaw, , Dave Weckl, The Brecker Brothers, George Shearing, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Frank Mueller
Frank Mueller was blessed to grow up in a home where a love of good music was as natural as a love of good food and friends. Jazz became a more serious part of his musical diet after beginning work at KUNV in Las Vegas, where many of the hosts were working musicians and where legends in the genre were regular visitors. They started him with "Kind of Blue" and "Out of Time" and his love for the music only grew from there. Frank loves spending time with his family and is an avid cyclist and, as someone who primarily lived in western states, is still amazed at how green it is in Pennsylvania.
