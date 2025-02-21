WPSU Jazz Archive - February 21, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, February 21, 2025, hosted by Frank Mueller.

The show includes tracks from Bob Mintzer Big Band, Yellowjackets, Chick Corea, Akoustic Band, Tony Bennett with the Count Basie Orchestra, Joshua Redman, Joe Williams, Oscar Peterson Trio & Clark Terry, Stan Getz & Kenny Barron, Wynton Marsalis Septet, The Branford Marsalis Quartet, Marlena Shaw, , Dave Weckl, The Brecker Brothers, George Shearing, and more.

