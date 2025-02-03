WPSU Blues Archive - February 1, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, January 25, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Canned Heat, Buckka White, Jack White, Five Blind Boys of Alabama, Cody ChesnuTT, Sonny Boy Williamson, Jimmy Rogers All Stars, The Black Keys, Etta James, Townes Van Zandt, Sly & The Family Stone, Catfish Keith, Ripley Pryor, Robert Lockwood Jr., John Long, Mitch Cashmere, Bob Dylan, Dan Roamer, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.