WPSU Blues Archive - February 1, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published February 1, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Townes Van Zandt is shown in this September 1995 photo. Van Zandt, who wrote the country hits ``If I Needed You'' and ``Pancho and Lefty'' and gained a cult following for his blues-inspired recordings about life's losers, died Wednesday night, Jan. 1, 1997. He was 52. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
MARK HUMPHREY
/
AP
Townes Van Zandt is shown in this September 1995 photo. Van Zandt, who wrote the country hits ``If I Needed You'' and ``Pancho and Lefty'' and gained a cult following for his blues-inspired recordings about life's losers.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, January 25, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Canned Heat, Buckka White, Jack White, Five Blind Boys of Alabama, Cody ChesnuTT, Sonny Boy Williamson, Jimmy Rogers All Stars, The Black Keys, Etta James, Townes Van Zandt, Sly & The Family Stone, Catfish Keith, Ripley Pryor, Robert Lockwood Jr., John Long, Mitch Cashmere, Bob Dylan, Dan Roamer, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
