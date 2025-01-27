© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - January 25, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 25, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
FILE - In this May 6, 2012 file photo, Ani DiFranco performs with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. DiFranco is the honoree and will perform at the 41st annual John Lennon tribute concert in December in New York. DiFranco shares a drive toward social activism with the late Beatle, a point noted in a statement from his widow Yoko Ono. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
In this May 6, 2012 file photo, Ani DiFranco performs with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, January 25, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The White Stripes, Gil Scott Heron, Fury Lewis, Seasick Steve, Ani DiFranco, Harry Nilsson, Otis Redding, Skip James, Buddy Guy, Robert Lockwood Jr., Catfish John Tisdell, Dave Van Ronk, Oscar Issac, Marcus Mumford, Corey Harris, The Blind Pig Blues Band, Muddy Waters, John Hammond, Loudon Wainwright III, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
