WPSU Blues Archive - January 25, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, January 25, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The White Stripes, Gil Scott Heron, Fury Lewis, Seasick Steve, Ani DiFranco, Harry Nilsson, Otis Redding, Skip James, Buddy Guy, Robert Lockwood Jr., Catfish John Tisdell, Dave Van Ronk, Oscar Issac, Marcus Mumford, Corey Harris, The Blind Pig Blues Band, Muddy Waters, John Hammond, Loudon Wainwright III, and more.

