WPSU Jazz Archive - January 24, 2025

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published January 24, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Tierney Sutton arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
/
Invision / AP
Tierney Sutton arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 24, 2025, hosted by John Pozza.

The show includes tracks from Alium Spiritum, Stan Getz & J.J. Johnson, Herbie Hancock & Norah Jones, Lionel Hampton & His All Stars, Freddie Cole with Grover Washington Jr.,, Vasser Clements, Dave Brubeck, Ernestine Anderson, Count Basie & His Orchestra, The Very Tall Band, Modern Jazz Quartet, Frank Sinatra & Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, Sonny Rollins, John Pizzarelli & George Shearing Quintet, Tierney Sutton, and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
