WPSU Jazz Archive - January 24, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 24, 2025, hosted by John Pozza.

The show includes tracks from Alium Spiritum, Stan Getz & J.J. Johnson, Herbie Hancock & Norah Jones, Lionel Hampton & His All Stars, Freddie Cole with Grover Washington Jr.,, Vasser Clements, Dave Brubeck, Ernestine Anderson, Count Basie & His Orchestra, The Very Tall Band, Modern Jazz Quartet, Frank Sinatra & Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, Sonny Rollins, John Pizzarelli & George Shearing Quintet, Tierney Sutton, and more

