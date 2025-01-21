WPSU Blues Archive - January 18, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, January 18, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Rev. James Cleveland, Hazmat Modine, Joseph Spence, R.L. Burnside, Jonnie Jenkins, Doc & Merle Watson, B.B. King, Rev. Gary Davis, Alabama Shakes, Buddy Guy, Howlin’ Wolf, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Blind Willie McTell, Merle Travis, Otis Clay, The Duffy Bishop Band, East River String Band, The Allman Brothers, The Duck & The Bear, Al King, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.

