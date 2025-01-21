© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
WPSU Blues Archive - January 18, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 18, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
The Allman Brothers Band in 1969, line up in Rose Hill Cemetery at the Bond grave site in Macon, Georgia. (Back, from left) Duane and Gregg Allman: (front, from left) Butch Trucks, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley and Jaimoe Johanson.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, January 18, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Rev. James Cleveland, Hazmat Modine, Joseph Spence, R.L. Burnside, Jonnie Jenkins, Doc & Merle Watson, B.B. King, Rev. Gary Davis, Alabama Shakes, Buddy Guy, Howlin’ Wolf, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Blind Willie McTell, Merle Travis, Otis Clay, The Duffy Bishop Band, East River String Band, The Allman Brothers, The Duck & The Bear, Al King, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel