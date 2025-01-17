© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
WPSU Jazz Archive - January 17, 2024

WPSU | By Frank Mueller
Published January 17, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
In this Feb. 26, 1999 file photograph, Jazz guitarist-singer John Pizzarelli poses at New York's Algonquin Hotel. Pizzarelli was among 30 nominees to the New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2011.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 17, 2025, hosted by Frank Mueller.

The show includes tracks from James Moody, Sophie Milman, John Coltrane, David "Fathead” Newman, Kurt Elling, Billie Holliday, Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Dizzy Gillespie, Cannonball Adderley, Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, John Pizzarelli Trio, Dave Brubeck, Ann Hampton Calloway, Stan Getz, Esperanza Spalding, Gene Krupa, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Frank Mueller
Frank Mueller was blessed to grow up in a home where a love of good music was as natural as a love of good food and friends. Jazz became a more serious part of his musical diet after beginning work at KUNV in Las Vegas, where many of the hosts were working musicians and where legends in the genre were regular visitors. They started him with "Kind of Blue" and "Out of Time" and his love for the music only grew from there. Frank loves spending time with his family and is an avid cyclist and, as someone who primarily lived in western states, is still amazed at how green it is in Pennsylvania.
