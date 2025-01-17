WPSU Jazz Archive - January 17, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 17, 2025, hosted by Frank Mueller.

The show includes tracks from James Moody, Sophie Milman, John Coltrane, David "Fathead” Newman, Kurt Elling, Billie Holliday, Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Dizzy Gillespie, Cannonball Adderley, Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, John Pizzarelli Trio, Dave Brubeck, Ann Hampton Calloway, Stan Getz, Esperanza Spalding, Gene Krupa, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and more.

