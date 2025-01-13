© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - January 11, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 11, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Masahiro Sumori
/
Creative Commons
Otis Rush at Long Beach Blues Festival in 2002.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, January 11, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Ruthie Foster, Mississippi Heat, Brownie MccGhee, The White Stripes, Mose Allison, Ry Cooder, Elizabeth Cotton, Muddy Waters, Alabama Shakes, Lead Belly, Canned Heat, Mississippi John Hurt, Woodie Guthrie, The Black Keys, Otis Rush & Duane Allman, Pontiac Spiritual Singers, Karen Dalton, Sleepy John Estes, Delbert McClinton, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel