WPSU Blues Archive - January 11, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, January 11, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Ruthie Foster, Mississippi Heat, Brownie MccGhee, The White Stripes, Mose Allison, Ry Cooder, Elizabeth Cotton, Muddy Waters, Alabama Shakes, Lead Belly, Canned Heat, Mississippi John Hurt, Woodie Guthrie, The Black Keys, Otis Rush & Duane Allman, Pontiac Spiritual Singers, Karen Dalton, Sleepy John Estes, Delbert McClinton, and more.

