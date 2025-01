WPSU Jazz Archive - January 10, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 10, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes tracks from Allen Toussaint, Anita O'Day with Jack Sheldon, The USAF Band Airmen Of Note, Take 6 with George Benson, Stan Getz, Rachael & Vilray, Nicholas Payton, Nancy Reed & David Leonhardt, Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton & His Orchestra, David "Fathead" Newman with Ray Charles, Ellis Marsalis, Duke Ellington & John Coltrane, Dianne Reeves, Brad Mehldau, Art Pepper, Tony Bennett, Ray Brown Trio, and more.

