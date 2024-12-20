© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - December 20, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published December 20, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 20, 2024 and hosted by Greg Petersen, featuring holiday jazz.

The show includes tracks from Norah Jones, Oscar Peterson, The Pretenders, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Nat King Cole, Jon Batiste & Eric Gales, Ella Fitzgerald, David Benoit, The Count Basie Orchestra, Diana Krall & The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Chris Botti, Samara Joy, Willie Nelson & Norah Jones, George Shearing Quintet, Joe Pass, Louis Armstrong, Dave Brubeck, Michael Bublé, Ray Brown Trio, Mark O'Connor & Jane Monheit, Frank Sinatra, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
