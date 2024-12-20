WPSU Jazz Archive - December 20, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 20, 2024 and hosted by Greg Petersen, featuring holiday jazz.

The show includes tracks from Norah Jones, Oscar Peterson, The Pretenders, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Nat King Cole, Jon Batiste & Eric Gales, Ella Fitzgerald, David Benoit, The Count Basie Orchestra, Diana Krall & The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Chris Botti, Samara Joy, Willie Nelson & Norah Jones, George Shearing Quintet, Joe Pass, Louis Armstrong, Dave Brubeck, Michael Bublé, Ray Brown Trio, Mark O'Connor & Jane Monheit, Frank Sinatra, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.

