WPSU Jazz Archive - December 13, 2024

WPSU | By Amy Lorek
Published December 13, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Vince Guaraldi, (left) who attended San Francisco State College, performs with drummer Terry Granelli, and bassist Fred Marshall, at an Associated Students "Thank God It’s Friday” concert at SFSC in 1962.
San Francisco State College Archives
/
Creative Commons
Vince Guaraldi, (left) who attended San Francisco State College, performs with drummer Terry Granelli, and bassist Fred Marshall, at an Associated Students "Thank God It’s Friday” concert at SFSC in 1962.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 13, 2024 and hosted by Amy Lorek.

The show features tracks from Diane Schuur, Ray Brown Trio with Kenny Burrell, Chet Baker, The Trilogy Big Band, Vince Guaraldi, Celestial Navigations, New York Latin Jazz Allstars, Don Randi and Quest, Hilton Ruiz Sextet, Mark Whitfield, The Great Jazz Trio, Duke Ellington, Coleman Hawkins, Art Tatum, Ron Affif, Monty Alexander, Robert "Bootsie" Barnes Quartet, Lionel Hampton, Joe Pass & John Pisano, and more

Arts and Entertainment
Amy Lorek
Amy E. Lorek serves as the Assistant Director For Engagement And Learning For The Center For Healthy Aging at Penn State. Her research focuses on the psychological and sociological processes related to successful, healthy aging. Amy volunteers her time as a host for WPSU Jazz and as a WPSU host for Weekend Edition.
