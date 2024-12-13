WPSU Jazz Archive - December 13, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 13, 2024 and hosted by Amy Lorek.

The show features tracks from Diane Schuur, Ray Brown Trio with Kenny Burrell, Chet Baker, The Trilogy Big Band, Vince Guaraldi, Celestial Navigations, New York Latin Jazz Allstars, Don Randi and Quest, Hilton Ruiz Sextet, Mark Whitfield, The Great Jazz Trio, Duke Ellington, Coleman Hawkins, Art Tatum, Ron Affif, Monty Alexander, Robert "Bootsie" Barnes Quartet, Lionel Hampton, Joe Pass & John Pisano, and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.

