WPSU Blues Archive - December 7, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, December 7, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Jackson Browne, Big Bill Broonzy, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, The Black Keys, Josh Ritter, Ry Cooder, Doc & Merle Watson, The North Mississippi All Stars, Rev. Gary Davis, Jack White, Pyeng Threadgill, Beck, The White Stripes, John Lee Hooker, Seasick Steve, Leo Kottke, “Pops” Staples, Cephas & Wiggins, Muddy Waters, Bob Brozman, Little Walter, Shel Silverstein, and more.

