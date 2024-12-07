© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - December 7, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published December 7, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Jackson Browne performs at the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini / AP
/
Invision
Jackson Browne performs at the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, December 7, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Jackson Browne, Big Bill Broonzy, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, The Black Keys, Josh Ritter, Ry Cooder, Doc & Merle Watson, The North Mississippi All Stars, Rev. Gary Davis, Jack White, Pyeng Threadgill, Beck, The White Stripes, John Lee Hooker, Seasick Steve, Leo Kottke, “Pops” Staples, Cephas & Wiggins, Muddy Waters, Bob Brozman, Little Walter, Shel Silverstein, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel