WPSU Blues Archive - Nov. 30, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published November 30, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
The Allman Brothers band perform in 1972 in front of a television audience. The musicians, from left are, Chuck Leavell, keys; Jamoie Johanson, drums; Dickey Betts, lead and slide guitar; Berry Oakley, bass; Butch Trucks, drums and percussion. (AP Photo)
The Allman Brothers band perform in 1972 in front of a television audience. The musicians, from left are, Chuck Leavell, keys; Jamoie Johanson, drums; Dickey Betts, lead and slide guitar; Berry Oakley, bass; Butch Trucks, drums and percussion.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 30, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from G-Love and The Special Sauce, Pete Winfield, Chris Smither, Super Chicken & Watermelon Slim, Frank Zappa & Lightning Hopkins, North Mississippi All Stars, Swamp Cabbage, Molly Mason & Jan Ungar, Buddy Guy, Roosevelt Sykes, The Allman Brothers Band, Eric Clapton & Dwyane Allman, Clarence Gatemouth Brown, Junior Guitar Watson, Omar Coleman, Junior Witherspoon, John Hammond, Roy Bookbinder, Odetta, Robert Johnson, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
