WPSU Jazz Archive - Nov. 29, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published November 29, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Matt Baker
/
Creative Commons
Benny Benack III

An archived broadcast of an encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz@the Palmer series, featuring the Benny Benack Trio, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in July of 2013.

The musicians in the group are:
Benny Benack III on trumpet and vocals
Raviv Markovitz playing bass
and Armand Hirsch on guitar

This concert was supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern and Jerilyn Muth Kern.

Craig Johnson recorded and produced the concert for broadcast.

Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer, and to Catherine Dupuis.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
