WPSU Jazz Archive - Nov. 29, 2024

An archived broadcast of an encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz@the Palmer series, featuring the Benny Benack Trio, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in July of 2013.

The musicians in the group are:

Benny Benack III on trumpet and vocals

Raviv Markovitz playing bass

and Armand Hirsch on guitar

This concert was supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern and Jerilyn Muth Kern.

Craig Johnson recorded and produced the concert for broadcast.

Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer, and to Catherine Dupuis.

