WPSU Blues Archive - Nov. 23, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 23, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from John Lee Hooker, Hazmat Modine, Rev. Gary Davis, The Black Keys, Lead Belly, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Jesse Fuller, Sly & The Family Stone, John Butler Trio, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Big Bill Broonzy, Otis Taylor, Etta James, Hot Tuna, Saffire - The Uppity Blues Women, Lowell Fulson, Gut Davis, Gary U.S. Bonds, Ray Charles, and more.

