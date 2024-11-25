© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
WPSU Blues Archive - Nov. 23, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published November 23, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Sylvester "Sly" Stewart and his bride Kathy Silva are congratulated by well-wishers during their wedding ceremony at a rock concert in New York's Madison Square Garden on June 6, 1974. "Sly" and his group "Sly and the Family Stone" performed at the concert. (AP Photo)
Associated Press
Sylvester "Sly" Stewart and his bride Kathy Silva are congratulated by well-wishers during their wedding ceremony at a rock concert in New York's Madison Square Garden on June 6, 1974. "Sly" and his group "Sly and the Family Stone" performed at the concert.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 23, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from John Lee Hooker, Hazmat Modine, Rev. Gary Davis, The Black Keys, Lead Belly, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Jesse Fuller, Sly & The Family Stone, John Butler Trio, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Big Bill Broonzy, Otis Taylor, Etta James, Hot Tuna, Saffire - The Uppity Blues Women, Lowell Fulson, Gut Davis, Gary U.S. Bonds, Ray Charles, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
