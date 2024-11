An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 22, 2024 and hosted by Rana Glick.

The show features tracks from Red Garland, Bobby Sanabria & Ascension, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington with Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane, Count Basie, Charles Mingus, Simone Dinnerstein, Jimmy Scott, and more.

