WPSU Jazz Archive - Nov. 15, 2024

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published November 15, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Michael Buble performs on stage at the O2 Arena in London, Sunday, Mar. 26, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Scott Garfitt / AP
/
Invision
Michael Buble performs on stage at the O2 Arena in London, Sunday, Mar. 26, 2022.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 15, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from the Claude Bolling Big Band, Miles Davis Nonet, Benny Carter, David Leonhardt, Shirley Horn, Dave Brubeck with Jimmy Rushing, Jeff Lorber Fusion, Dianne Schurr, Wynton Marsalis, Dizzy Gillespie, James Witherite, Sarah Vaughn, The Yellowjackets, Anita O’Day, Earl Klugh, Michael Buble, Joey DeFrancesco featuring Joe Doggs, and more.

John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
