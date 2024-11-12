© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - Nov. 9, 2024

WPSU | By Adam McMillen
Published November 9, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Mahalia Jackson sings an impromptu "Just a Closer Walk with Thee" to the beat of the Eureka Brass Band at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 23, 1970. Jackson, who is from New Orleans, will perform in concert at the festival that features jazz, blues, gospel and folk music. (AP Photo)
Mahalia Jackson sings an impromptu "Just a Closer Walk with Thee" to the beat of the Eureka Brass Band at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 23, 1970.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 9, 2024 and hosted by Adam McMillen.

The broadcast includes tracks from Levon Helm, Jack Owens & Bud Spires, Mark Ronson, Champion Jack Dupree, Elmore James, Jerry Reed, Bettye LaVette, Roscoe Gordon, J.B Lenoir, Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band, Candice Ivory, JJ Grey & Mofro, Ada Richards, Slim Gaillard, Esquerita, Ann Peebles, Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Mahalia Jackson, Solomon Burke, Madeleine Peyroux, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
