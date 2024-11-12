WPSU Blues Archive - Nov. 9, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 9, 2024 and hosted by Adam McMillen.

The broadcast includes tracks from Levon Helm, Jack Owens & Bud Spires, Mark Ronson, Champion Jack Dupree, Elmore James, Jerry Reed, Bettye LaVette, Roscoe Gordon, J.B Lenoir, Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band, Candice Ivory, JJ Grey & Mofro, Ada Richards, Slim Gaillard, Esquerita, Ann Peebles, Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Mahalia Jackson, Solomon Burke, Madeleine Peyroux, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.