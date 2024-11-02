WPSU Blues Archive - Nov. 2, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 2, 2024 and hosted by Adam McMillen.

The broadcast includes tracks from John Lee Hooker, Mance Lipscomb, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Magic Sam, Taj Mahal, Samantha King & The Midnight Outfit, Barrett Strong, Bernhoft, Pops Staples, Elizabeth King, Rickie Lee Jones, Johnny Winter, Rhiannon Giddens, Howlin’ Wolf, Dedicated Men of Zion, Tab Benoit, James Brown, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.

