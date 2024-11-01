WPSU Jazz Archive - Nov. 1, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 1, 2024 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features tracks from Miles Davis, Holly Cole, Jimmy McGriff, Joe Pass, Joshua Redman, Lake Street Dive, Lionel Hampton, Anita O’Day, Jay T. Vonada with Kirk Reese, John Colianni Trio, The USAF Band Airmen Of Note with Master Sgt. Paige Wroble, Stan Getz & The Oscar Peterson Trio, Samara Joy, Bernard Linnette Interactive, Louis Armstrong, Van Morrison & Georgie Fame, Taylor/Grisman Jazz Quartet, Louis Prima, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ellis Marsalis, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.