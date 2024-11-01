© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - Nov. 1, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published November 1, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
In this Thursday, April 30, 2015 photo, U.S. jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater performs at the U.N.'s culture agency UNESCO in Paris, France. The National Endowment for the Arts announced Monday, June 13, 2016, during a DC JazzFest concert at the Kennedy Center in Washington that Bridgewater was among five 2017 NEA Jazz Masters. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
/
AP
In this Thursday, April 30, 2015 photo, U.S. jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater performs at the U.N.'s culture agency UNESCO in Paris, France. The National Endowment for the Arts announced Monday, June 13, 2016, during a DC JazzFest concert at the Kennedy Center in Washington that Bridgewater was among five 2017 NEA Jazz Masters.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 1, 2024 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features tracks from Miles Davis, Holly Cole, Jimmy McGriff, Joe Pass, Joshua Redman, Lake Street Dive, Lionel Hampton, Anita O’Day, Jay T. Vonada with Kirk Reese, John Colianni Trio, The USAF Band Airmen Of Note with Master Sgt. Paige Wroble, Stan Getz & The Oscar Peterson Trio, Samara Joy, Bernard Linnette Interactive, Louis Armstrong, Van Morrison & Georgie Fame, Taylor/Grisman Jazz Quartet, Louis Prima, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ellis Marsalis, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
