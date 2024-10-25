WPSU Jazz Archive - Oct. 25, 2024

An encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring the group Constellations, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in August of 2012.

The musicians in the group are:

Dan Shevock, on Vibraphone

Hershel Pangborn, playing Tenor Sax

Sam Heppelmann, on Bass

and Pat Coyle, on Drums

The concert was supported in part by McQuaide Blasko - Attorneys at Law. Craig Johnson recorded and produced the concert for broadcast. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.

You can listen to archived recordings of recent WPSU Jazz shows here.

