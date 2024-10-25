© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - Oct. 25, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published October 25, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT

An encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring the group Constellations, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in August of 2012.

The musicians in the group are:
Dan Shevock, on Vibraphone
Hershel Pangborn, playing Tenor Sax
Sam Heppelmann, on Bass
and Pat Coyle, on Drums

The concert was supported in part by McQuaide Blasko - Attorneys at Law. Craig Johnson recorded and produced the concert for broadcast. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.

You can listen to archived recordings of recent WPSU Jazz shows here.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen