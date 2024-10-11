© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - October 11, 2024

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published October 11, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Abbey Lincoln sits at the piano in her New York apartment Feb. 10, 1993. Lincoln describes her 40-year career as bumpy ride through Valleys and Mountaintops. And now after having spent most of the 70s and 80s in relative obscurity, the 63-year-old jazz singer is a peaking in the 90s. (AP Photo/Paul Hurschmann)
Paul Hurchmann
/
AP
Abbey Lincoln sits at the piano in her New York apartment Feb. 10, 1993. Lincoln describes her 40-year career as bumpy ride through Valleys and Mountaintops. And now after having spent most of the 70s and 80s in relative obscurity.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 11, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from Miles Davis, Nat King Cole Trio, June Christy, Chet Baker, Billie Holiday, Abbey Lincoln, Nine Simone, Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderly, Dinah Washington, Tony Bennett & Count Basie, Sarah Vaughn, Dave Brubeck & Jimmy Rushing, Benny Carter, David Leonhardt Jazz Group, Shirley Horn, James Witherite, Earl Klugh & Bob James , Weather Report, and more.

John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
