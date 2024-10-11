WPSU Jazz Archive - October 11, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 11, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from Miles Davis, Nat King Cole Trio, June Christy, Chet Baker, Billie Holiday, Abbey Lincoln, Nine Simone, Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderly, Dinah Washington, Tony Bennett & Count Basie, Sarah Vaughn, Dave Brubeck & Jimmy Rushing, Benny Carter, David Leonhardt Jazz Group, Shirley Horn, James Witherite, Earl Klugh & Bob James , Weather Report, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.