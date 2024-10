An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 4, 2024 and hosted by Amy Lorek.

The show features tracks from Jack Teagarden, Marc Courtney Johnson & Dan Cray Trio, Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson & Benny Green, The Clayton Brothers, J.J. Johnson, Robert Bootsie Barnes Quartet, Ray Brown Trio, Larry Goldings, Robert Gomez Trio, Eddie Henderson, Coleman Hawkins, Monty Alexander, Ron Affif, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.