WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 14, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published September 14, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Rockabilly singer Carl Perkins is shown performing in on New Years Eve in New York on "MTV's 1987 Nero's Eve Rock 'n' Roll Ball," Dec. 31, 1986. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)
Mario Suriani
/
AP
Rockabilly singer Carl Perkins is shown performing in on New Years Eve in New York on "MTV's 1987 Nero's Eve Rock 'n' Roll Ball," Dec. 31, 1986.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, September 14, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Muddy Waters, The John Butler Trio, Pete Winfield, The Golden Gate, Jubilee Quartet, Gil Scott Heron, Rev. Utah Smith, John Prine, John Lee Hooker, David “Honeyboy” Edwards, David Bromberg, Paul Jeremiah, Johnny Winter, Rev. Gary Davis, Canned Heat, Lead Belly, B.B. King, Carl Perkins, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
