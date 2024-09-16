WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 14, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, September 14, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Muddy Waters, The John Butler Trio, Pete Winfield, The Golden Gate, Jubilee Quartet, Gil Scott Heron, Rev. Utah Smith, John Prine, John Lee Hooker, David “Honeyboy” Edwards, David Bromberg, Paul Jeremiah, Johnny Winter, Rev. Gary Davis, Canned Heat, Lead Belly, B.B. King, Carl Perkins, and more.

