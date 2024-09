An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on Sept. 13, 2024 and hosted by Rana Glick.

The show features tracks from The McCoy Tyner Trio, Claude Bolling, Archie Shepp, Buddy Tate, Huston Person, Charles Mingus, Nina Simone, Anthony Neely, Cassandra Wilson, Art Tatum, Sonny Rollins, David “Fathead” Newman, John Coltrane with Johnny Hartman, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.