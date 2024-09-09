© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 7 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published September 7, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Ray Charles, left, and Tony Bennett are shown at the Larabee Studios in Los Angeles Jan. 4, 1986. (AP Photo/Barbara Crownover)
Barbara Crownover
/
AP
Ray Charles, left, and Tony Bennett are shown at the Larabee Studios in Los Angeles Jan. 4, 1986.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, September 7, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Leon Redbone, Alabama Shakes, Frank Zappa, Bob Brozman, B.B. King, Alison Scott, Ray Charles, Blind Willie Johnson, The Coasters, Tom Waits, The Black Keys, The Kinks, Bob Dylan, Catfish Keith, U2, Rev. Gary Davis, Johnny Fuller, Mary Flower, Earl Hooker, Guitar Shorty, Robert Lockwood Jr., Lead Belly, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel