WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 7 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, September 7, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Leon Redbone, Alabama Shakes, Frank Zappa, Bob Brozman, B.B. King, Alison Scott, Ray Charles, Blind Willie Johnson, The Coasters, Tom Waits, The Black Keys, The Kinks, Bob Dylan, Catfish Keith, U2, Rev. Gary Davis, Johnny Fuller, Mary Flower, Earl Hooker, Guitar Shorty, Robert Lockwood Jr., Lead Belly, and more.

