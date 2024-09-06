WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 6, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on Sept. 6, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks Duke Ellington Orchestra with Ivie Andersen, Benny Morton's Kansas City Orchestra, Louis Armstrong & Orchestra, Grover Washington Jr., David Sanborn & Oleta Adams, Chris Botti with Sting, George Benson, Miles Davis, Anita O’Day, Tony Bennett, James Witherite, Miles Davis, Dr. Zoot, Earl Klugh Trio, Esperanza Spalding, Michael Buble, Lanie Kazan, Frank Sinatra, Diana Krall, Nat King Cole Trio, Wynton Marsalis, and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.

