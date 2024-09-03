© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - August 31, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 31, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
BB king
Gorupdebesanez - Own work
/
Creative Commons
B.B. King with his guitar, "Lucille."

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 31, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Eric Bibb & Ron Carter, The Black Keys, Merle Travis, R.L. Burnside, Etta James, Robert Johnson, Taj Mahal & Toumani Diabate, The Screaming Headless Torsos, Freddie King, Doc Watson, Chris Smithers, Elmore James, Greg Brown, Magic Sam, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Albert King, B.B. King, Dave Spencer & Barkin’ Bill Smith, Corky Segiel, Big Joe Williams, Cephas & Wiggins, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
