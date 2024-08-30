© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - August 30, 2024

WPSU | By Amy Lorek
Published August 30, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Woody Herman plays the clarinet on his 71st birthday at the Radisson Hotel in Wilmington, Del., Wed., May 16, 1984. Herman led his group "The Young Thundering Herd" in a birthday celebration that also marked his induction into the Big Band Hall of Fame. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
AP
Woody Herman plays the clarinet on his 71st birthday at the Radisson Hotel in Wilmington, Del., Wed., May 16, 1984. Herman led his group "The Young Thundering Herd" in a birthday celebration that also marked his induction into the Big Band Hall of Fame.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on August 30, 2024 and hosted by Amy Lorek.

The show features tracks from Benny Green, Christian McBride, Joe Henderson, Turk Mauro, The Very Tall Band, Ellyn Rucker & Spike Robinson, Kenny Werner Trio, The Brian Setzer Orchestra, Larry Goldings, Jerry Weldon & Bobby Forrester, Cal Tjader, The Clayton Brothers, Joe McBride, john McLaughlin Trio, J.J. Johnson, Woody Herman & The Thundering Herd, and more.

Amy Lorek
Amy E. Lorek serves as the Assistant Director For Engagement And Learning For The Center For Healthy Aging at Penn State. Her research focuses on the psychological and sociological processes related to successful, healthy aging. Amy volunteers her time as a host for WPSU Jazz and as a WPSU host for Weekend Edition.
