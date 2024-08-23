© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive -August 23, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published August 23, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
George Coleman performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on Saturday, May 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)
ROB CARR
/
AP
George Coleman performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on Saturday, May 6, 2006.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, August 23, 2024 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The broadcast includes tracks from Diana Krall, Ray Brown Trio with Russell Malone, Carmen McRae, Branford Marsalis, Count Basie, Carla Bley & Steve Swallow, Astrud Gilberto Feat. Antônio Carlos Jobim, Art Pepper, Duke Robillard And Herb Ellis, George Coleman Quartet, Jack Teagarden with Bud Freeman & His Famous Chicagoans, Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Manhattan Jazz Quintet, Maria Muldaur, Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Jon Batiste, Bucky Pizzarelli, Nat King Cole, and more

Listen to previous WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen