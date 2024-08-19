WPSU Blues Archive - August 17, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 17, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Buckka White, Johnny Otis, Five Blind Boys of Alabama, Bonnie Raitt, Blind Willie McTell, Taj Mahal, Doc & Merle Watson, Captain Beefheart, Bob Dylan, Mississippi John Hurt, Diana Greenleaf & The Blue Mercy Band, Seth Walker, Junior Wells & Earl Hooker, The Cashbox Kings, Champion Jack Dupree, Little Charlie & The Night Cats, Tommy Castro, Catfish Keith, Cephas & Wiggins, Buddy Guy, Clothesline Revival, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.

