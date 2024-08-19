© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - August 17, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 17, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Bonnie Raitt performs "Angel from Montgomery" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
/
AP/Invision
Bonnie Raitt performs "Angel from Montgomery" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 17, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Buckka White, Johnny Otis, Five Blind Boys of Alabama, Bonnie Raitt, Blind Willie McTell, Taj Mahal, Doc & Merle Watson, Captain Beefheart, Bob Dylan, Mississippi John Hurt, Diana Greenleaf & The Blue Mercy Band, Seth Walker, Junior Wells & Earl Hooker, The Cashbox Kings, Champion Jack Dupree, Little Charlie & The Night Cats, Tommy Castro, Catfish Keith, Cephas & Wiggins, Buddy Guy, Clothesline Revival, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
