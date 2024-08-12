© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - August 10, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 10, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Penny Cahill
/
Courtesy of the artist
Catfish Keith

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 10, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Jim Burns, Taj Mahal, Greg Brown, Nina Simone, The Persuasions, Leo Kottke & Mike Gordon, Rory Gallagher, Blind Boy Fuller, Buckwheat Zydeco, Dave Van Ronk, Sly & The Family Stone, Harry Connick Jr., Lowell Fulson, The Black Keys, Joanna Carter, Catfish Keith, T-Bone Walker, Bryan Lee, Josh White, Barry Levinson, John Lee Hooker, Asa Martin, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
