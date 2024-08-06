© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - August 3, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 3, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Scortiaus at English Wikipedia
/
Public Domain
Joe Bonamassa performing in Stafford, Texas in 2007.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 3, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Canned Heat, The North Mississippi All-Stars, Ry Cooder, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Muddy Waters, Eddie “Cleanhead” Vincent, Rev. Gary Davis, The Persuasions, Mississippi John Hurt, Speckled Red, Ray Fuller & The Blues Rockers, Joe Louis Walker, Memphis Jug Band, J.J. Cale, Bessie Smith, Joe Bonamassa, The Black Keys, The Carolina Chocolate Drops, Bob Brozman, Molly Mason & Jay Unger, John Lee Hooker, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
