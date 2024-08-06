WPSU Blues Archive - August 3, 2024
An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 3, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.
The broadcast includes tracks from Canned Heat, The North Mississippi All-Stars, Ry Cooder, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Muddy Waters, Eddie “Cleanhead” Vincent, Rev. Gary Davis, The Persuasions, Mississippi John Hurt, Speckled Red, Ray Fuller & The Blues Rockers, Joe Louis Walker, Memphis Jug Band, J.J. Cale, Bessie Smith, Joe Bonamassa, The Black Keys, The Carolina Chocolate Drops, Bob Brozman, Molly Mason & Jay Unger, John Lee Hooker, and more.
Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.