WPSU Jazz Archive - August 2, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on June 28, 2024 and hosted by John Pozza.

The show features tracks from James Witherite, Harry Connick Jr, Spyro Gyra, Diana Krall, Earl Klugh Trio, Claude Bolling & Yo Yo Ma, Max Bessesen Quintet with Eric Krouse, Stanley Turrentine, Miles Davis, Barry Manilow and Debra Byrd, Rod Stewart and Cher, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Michael Buble, Esperanza Spalding, Natalie Cole, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and more.

