An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 27, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Ken Schwartz & The Palace of Sin, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Taj Mahal, Fruitland Jackson, Diamond Jim Green, Hazmat Modine, Howlin’ Wolf, The Delta Bombers, Chet Atkins & Jerry Reed, The Grateful Dead, Hot Tuna, Mississippi John Hurt, The Homeless Brothers, and more.

