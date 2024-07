WPSU Jazz Archive - July 26, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on July 26, 2024 and hosted by Amy Lorek.

The show features tracks from Darryl Alexander Sr., Kenny Werner Trio, The Clayton Brothers, GRP All Star Big Band, Dave Burrell & David Murray, Benny Green, Joe Henderson Big Band, Erroll Garner, Christian McBride, Joe McBride, Larry Goldings, Ellen Rowe, Cal Tjader, Jerry Weldon, J.J. Johnson, John McLaughlin Trio, and more.

