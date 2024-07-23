WPSU Blues Archive - July 20, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 20, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Ken Whiteley, Dan & Merle Watson, Champion Jack Dupree, Larkin Poe, B.B. King, Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, Big Bill Broonzy, The Black Keys, Taj Mahal, Junior Wells & The Aces, Willie Lomax Blues Review, The Kinks, Rev. Gary Davis, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison with Lonnie Donegan, & Chris Barber, Parliament, Jimmy Rogers, Lead Belly, Little Milton, The Beatles, Kool & The Gang, Leo Kottke, Lowell Fulson, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.