WPSU Blues Archive - July 20, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published July 20, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Justin Higuch
/
Creative Commons 2.0
Larkin Poe (Rebecca & Megan Lovell pictured l. to r.) performing live at Taste of South Lake Avenue in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 20, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Ken Whiteley, Dan & Merle Watson, Champion Jack Dupree, Larkin Poe, B.B. King, Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, Big Bill Broonzy, The Black Keys, Taj Mahal, Junior Wells & The Aces, Willie Lomax Blues Review, The Kinks, Rev. Gary Davis, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison with Lonnie Donegan, & Chris Barber, Parliament, Jimmy Rogers, Lead Belly, Little Milton, The Beatles, Kool & The Gang, Leo Kottke, Lowell Fulson, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
